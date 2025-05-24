Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,795,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in 8X8 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,187,327 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,879.78. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,678 shares of company stock worth $562,412. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGHT

8X8 Price Performance

EGHT stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80.

About 8X8

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.