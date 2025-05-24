Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.97 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Terex were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $44.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEX

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.