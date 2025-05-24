Bank of America Corp DE Has $9.99 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Macerich were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -158.14%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.