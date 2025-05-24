Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ePlus were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ePlus by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in ePlus by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

