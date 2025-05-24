Bank of America Lowers Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target to $37.00

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Campbell’s in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

CPB opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Campbell’s has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell’s will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell’s

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

