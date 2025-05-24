BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,696,000 after purchasing an additional 322,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $764,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,210.44. This represents a 27.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BKU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

