Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires Shares of 3,188,734 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,188,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,542,000. NVIDIA accounts for 10.0% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 34,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $252,876,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

