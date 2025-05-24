Barrington Research Increases CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Price Target to $228.00

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $224.00 to $228.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $185.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. CRA International has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $214.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.80.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $181.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $1,429,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,981,307.90. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,027.40. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $5,661,538 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,389,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

