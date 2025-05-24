Benchstone Capital Management LP Makes New $33.18 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Benchstone Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 247,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,176,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.4% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $126.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

