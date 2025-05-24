Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BSY opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 41,625 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,982,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

