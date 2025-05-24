BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 106,171 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOLASE Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $267,256.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

