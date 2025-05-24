Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTDR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.