Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 289,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $7,839,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $640.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $22.34.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 62.18%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

