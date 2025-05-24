BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,328 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.40. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $100.49.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.36%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.