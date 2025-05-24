Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$90.05 and traded as high as C$90.39. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$89.66, with a volume of 174,998 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$113.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.67.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 11,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$1,030,952.00. Also, Senior Officer Caroline Maso bought 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$88.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,913.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,325. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

