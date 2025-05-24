BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

BranchOut Food Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:BOF opened at $1.82 on Thursday. BranchOut Food has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 255.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BranchOut Food Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BranchOut Food during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BranchOut Food during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BranchOut Food during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BranchOut Food during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BranchOut Food during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.