BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
BranchOut Food Trading Up 3.7%
NASDAQ:BOF opened at $1.82 on Thursday. BranchOut Food has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.
BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 255.53%.
BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.
