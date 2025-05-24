Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stake Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 9,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 8,436.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRZE. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,405 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $122,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,551.12. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,189 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $329,701.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,784.84. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,814. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $34.73 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

