Brokerages Set Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Target Price at $15.79

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYGN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $360.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.01. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.37 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 829.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 520.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 147.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 600.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

