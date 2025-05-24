Brokers Set Expectations for 8X8’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for 8X8 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

8X8 stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $209.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 60.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 982,342 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in 8X8 by 505.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,070 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 49,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,187,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,879.78. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

