BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
BTCS Trading Down 5.6%
Shares of BTCS stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.09.
BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 366.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BTCS will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BTCS by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BTCS by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 90,171 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BTCS
BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.
