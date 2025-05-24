BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

BTCS Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.09.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 366.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BTCS will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BTCS news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $116,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,293,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,262.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BTCS by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BTCS by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 90,171 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

