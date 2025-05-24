Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CADL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ CADL opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. On average, equities research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Candel Therapeutics news, insider Charles Schoch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $44,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,875.54. This represents a 11.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 31,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $275,871.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,215.84. The trade was a 26.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

