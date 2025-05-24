Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,182 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,749 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,235. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

