Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,823 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $36.40 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

