Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Trading 14.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 8,608,487 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 661% from the average session volume of 1,131,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Catheter Precision Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Institutional Trading of Catheter Precision

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catheter Precision stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.84% of Catheter Precision worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catheter Precision Company Profile

Catheter Precision, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technologies for the field of cardiac electrophysiology (EP) in the United States. The company’s lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

