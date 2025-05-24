CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.17. 5,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 224,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

CCSC Technology International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCSC Technology International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CCSC Technology International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CCSC Technology International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

