Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of CLLS opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 132.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,722,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,409 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,717,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

