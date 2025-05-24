Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider David M. Chao sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $120,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,370.19. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $699,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,126.07. This represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,398 shares of company stock worth $2,423,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

