Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,429,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 546.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SHYD opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.