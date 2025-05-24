Cetera Investment Advisers Has $921,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,723 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $67.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

