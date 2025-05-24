Cetera Investment Advisers Has $928,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in UiPath were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in UiPath by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UiPath Price Performance
NYSE PATH opened at $12.39 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at UiPath
In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
