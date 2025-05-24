Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $322.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.93. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $433.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.96.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

