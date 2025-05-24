Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 24,747 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,747 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,105,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,151,000 after buying an additional 716,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 658,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 66,948 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 1,937,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after buying an additional 277,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,296,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,156,000 after buying an additional 2,042,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Get Our Latest Report on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.