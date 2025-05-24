Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,125 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 10.3%

BATS BJUN opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

