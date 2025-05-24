Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,040 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Upstart were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $35,877.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,222.48. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $634,658.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,356 shares in the company, valued at $14,624,391.32. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Down 0.8%

UPST stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.