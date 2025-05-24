Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 627 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $101.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

