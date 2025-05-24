Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 82,587 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 82,587 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 36,692.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 149,707 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 148,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

AMX opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

