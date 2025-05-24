Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 854 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EJAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $31.79.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

