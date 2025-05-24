Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.52. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

