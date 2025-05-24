CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 0.5%

CF Bankshares stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.38. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 10.72%.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

See Also

