China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

China Sunergy Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. China Sunergy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 7,100 shares traded.

China Sunergy Trading Down 10.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems.

