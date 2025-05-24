CIBC Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$36.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.74% from the stock’s current price.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.63.

NOA opened at C$23.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.92. The company has a market cap of C$630.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$18.83 and a 12 month high of C$31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,835.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $408,772. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

