CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTL. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.30.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.05. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$26,460.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,153. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

