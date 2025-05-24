CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$134.10.

TSE NA opened at C$129.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$126.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$105.43 and a 52-week high of C$141.15.

In other news, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$119.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,037.50. Also, Director Robert Paré bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$120.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$505,428.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,701 shares of company stock worth $1,633,863. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

