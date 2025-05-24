CIBC Lowers Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.32.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$7.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.34. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.98 and a 12-month high of C$9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$500.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,295.60. Insiders have bought a total of 18,576 shares of company stock valued at $125,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

