Citigroup Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $94.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TGT. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.97.

TGT opened at $94.30 on Thursday. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

