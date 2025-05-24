Citizens Jmp Upgrades CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) to Hold

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRWV. Northland Capmk raised shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Get CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $102.74 on Thursday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $116.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.07.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 69,460 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.