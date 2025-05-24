CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 1,018.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,145 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,443,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,559,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 914,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,227,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 636,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,120.61. This represents a 28.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CleanSpark Trading Down 5.2%
NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 4.36. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $20.64.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. CleanSpark’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CleanSpark Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
