CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 4.36. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. This represents a 28.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 598,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

