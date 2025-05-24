Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 1,102.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 393,572 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 637,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $27,145.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,907.22. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:CLW opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.16. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.53). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.00 million.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

