Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BTIG Research

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 493.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Climb Bio Stock Performance
CLYM opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.12. Climb Bio has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.58.
Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Climb Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Bio
Climb Bio Company Profile
Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.
