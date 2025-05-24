Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BTIG Research

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 493.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Climb Bio Stock Performance

CLYM opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.12. Climb Bio has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Climb Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Bio

Climb Bio Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the first quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

